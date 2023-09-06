South Africa: Let the Games Begin - Eight Matches That Will Shape the Rugby World Cup

analysis

Daily Maverick highlights the biggest matches of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) pool phase that could determine who qualifies for the playoffs. Four of them are on the opening weekend.

France vs New Zealand: 8 September, St Denis

Both sides will be desperate to make a statement in the opening match of the tournament. France need to start well in front of their home fans, while the All Blacks need to bounce back in the wake of a record 35-7 defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham. The winner of this clash should go on to top Pool A - barring a loss to Italy, Namibia or Uruguay - and ensure that they avoid the "strongest" qualifier from Pool B in the quarterfinals.

England vs Argentina: 9 September, Marseille

England have dropped to eighth place in the World Rugby rankings following their recent defeat to Fiji at home. Expectations have been tempered ahead of their World Cup campaign, and they will go into their first clash as the underdogs against a resurgent Argentina. If the Pumas win this match, they should take control of Pool D, which also includes Japan, Samoa and newcomers Chile, and secure a less challenging path to the semifinals.

South Africa vs Scotland: 10 September, Marseille

The Boks (second in the rankings) will face Scotland (fifth) in the "Pool of Death" opener in Marseille. The winner of...