South Africa: Covid-19 Contracts Reveal That Big Pharma 'Bullied' SA While Securing Vaccines Worth $734m - NGO

After winning a legal challenge forcing the government to hand over its Covid-19 vaccine contracts with large pharmaceutical organisations, the Health Justice Initiative says they show 'SA's sovereignty was bartered for scarce supplies'.

The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has made damning findings on the Covid-19 vaccine contracts between the Department of Health and pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi), an international alliance established to improve equitable access to vaccines.

The NGO said the conditions of the contract negotiations were found to have been unequal and at worst amounted to bullying towards South Africa, with the vaccines being found to have been overpriced.

J&J was found to be the worst offender and is reported to have charged South Africa more than countries in the global north. HJI said the company "charged SA US$10 per vaccine dose, while the EU reportedly paid US$8.50, and there are also claims that the non-profit price could have been in the region of US$7.50".

In August, HJI won a legal challenge to force the Department of Health to make available its contracts with the vaccine providers. The department initially argued against disclosing details of the deals, saying it would be in breach of confidentiality clauses. Government officials maintained they had negotiated in the best interests of the country.

However, the Pretoria...