Rwanda: How Artiste's Brush With Death Sparked Mission to Support Deprived Individuals

Muvunyi Bihozagara considers himself a living testament. Witnessing his life crumble and then being given a second opportunity to live is something he deeply appreciates. After enduring a terrible accident and spending seven months in the hospital, he reflected on the importance of life. He made a promise that if he regained his health, he would enrich the lives of others and bring joy to their faces. To him, life is more fulfilling when we set aside selfishness and generously share what we have with others.

Bihozagara developed a passion for music and became a member of the love ballad-focused musical group called New Voice. The group released their debut song in 2015. They went on to release seven songs in total, some featuring Gabby Umutare.

As a budding afro-fusion artist under the stage name Jaques Kibamba, things seemed to be going well. Little did he know the peril that awaited him, bringing his life to a standstill for a whole year.

Disaster strikes

In November 2012, around 7 pm, Bihozagara was hit by a fast bus while crossing the road on his way home from church in Kacyiru. His jacket got caught on the back of the car and he was dragged.

The bus passengers shouted at the driver to halt the vehicle, emphasising that he had killed someone.

By the time the bus came to a halt, the right side of his face had been bruised by stones, and his entire body was covered in wounds. He was bleeding profusely which caused him to fall into a coma.

"I was quickly taken to Kacyiru Hospital for First Aid, but the doctors saw no signs of life. Consequently, they transferred me to the mortuary. Fortunately, a police officer informed the doctors that there was a possibility that I was still alive," the 27-year-old said.

When the doctors re-examined him, he was still alive. Bihozagara remained in a coma for two days. Upon regaining consciousness, he provided the medics with his father's phone number and promptly slipped back into a coma.

The next day, he was transferred to Kibagabaga Hospital where he stayed for two days before being moved to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) due to his deteriorating condition.

"My jaw was cracked, and my teeth were loose. I underwent surgery where braces were installed to stabilise my teeth and bring my jaw back into alignment. For 45 days, I was unable to eat solid food and relied solely on juice, milk, and water."

His right thigh had experienced two fractures, and surgery was performed to insert a metal implant and mend the broken bones.

According to Bihozagara, the metal will not be removed to prevent triggering other underlying conditions.

"The seven months I spent in the hospital were gruelling. I constantly questioned whether I truly deserved the pain, especially since my school, music, and other activities had come to a halt. To make matters worse, I felt vulnerable," he reminisces.

Bihozagara said seeing people do everything for him was humbling, but failing to accept his condition triggered depression. His parents heartened him to accept his situation, but it wasn't easy.

"I spent most of my time lost in thought. My parents provided great support during my emotional recovery. I recall my mother purchasing a book for me and requesting that I write down the names of three individuals of my choosing. She then instructed me to note their responsibilities and activities on a daily basis. This exercise proved to be quite therapeutic," he said.

While hospitalised, Bihozagara received all the necessary care and needs from family and friends, which some people do not have, unfortunately.

At this point, he realised that his purpose could be to help people in need and restore lost hope.

Bouncing back

In 2021, Bihozagara initiated the Shalom Family Organisation to help deprived patients in hospitals receive basic needs, and also offer support to women and children living with disabilities.

"The message behind Shalom is peace, without peace you're limited to pain, sickness, and sadness, which I anticipate to resolve."

Through social media, the organisation collects money starting from as low as Rwf 1,000, depending on individuals' capability, as well as other necessities such as food, clothes, and more. These resources are then distributed to the aforementioned groups of people.

Bihozagara started with a team of 15 members, but the group has grown to 80.

In 2022, he scooped the Rwanda Influencer Award as a philanthropy influencer for his dedicated work.

He recently launched a campaign dubbed, 'One Thousand for Love' aimed at collecting money to purchase scholastic materials for underprivileged school children.

"Helping even one child can solve many issues. I have noticed that my life's purpose is to help others find value," he said.

Bihozagara anticipates resuming music and writing books. He is yet to release his first book titled, "Inkovu Yangye", which loosely means "My Scar." The book sheds light on the struggles of children with disabilities.