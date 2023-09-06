Rwanda: Women Basketball - APR Ready to Topple Reg in Playoffs Finals

Finals

Wednesday, September 6

Game 1: REG Vs APR 7pm

APR women's basketball club is aiming to beat champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in Game 1 of the women's basketball best-of-seven play-offs finals, which start Wednesday, September 6 at BK Arena.

REG reached the finals after beating IPRC-Huye on a 3-0 sweep in the best-of-five semi-finals, while APR brushed The Hoops aside in a similar win record.

APR The army side head coach Charles Mbazumutima told Times Sport that, "we are ready to beat REG in Game One on Wednesday. We have trained well and I hope the players will be able to stick to our game plan against the defending champions."

Mbazumutima admits that it will be a tough set of games "but anything can happen, so we just need to make sure that we are ready for the challenge ahead."

APR women basketball has made key trades of new players in Akon Rose Paul Macuei from South Sudan and American Cooper Shayla Jonique as they look to bring REG's two-year dominance to an end.

In the men's category, it is still REG and APR that reached the finals.

The two sides have already played two games of their best of seven series and will be playing Game 3 after sister clubs' Game 1.

APR have an upper hand on the championship as they lead the finals series 2-0.