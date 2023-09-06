Botswana: Masisi Pays Courtesy Call On Australia Governor General

Canberra — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi paid a courtesy call on the Governor General (rtd) of the Commonwealth of Australia, Mr David Hurley in Canberra on Tuesday(September 5) before proceeding to Perth to attend the 21st edition of the Africa Down Under (ADU) conference.

The duo discussed issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral ties of Botswana and Australia.

The President was also taken on the tour of the Botswana High Commission offices and later held a meet and greet session over lunch with Batswana living in Canberra and other places at the High Commissioner's residence.

He encouraged them to make the best out of their stay and to tap into every available opportunity that could make a difference in their lives.

He also urged them to learn best practices they could export home to continue flying the Botswana flag high.

President Masisi informed Batswana living in Australia about the Dual Citizenship Law and encouraged those who had citizenships of other countries together with that of Botswana to make use of them, adding that they would not be required to renounce as it was previously the case.

"You will not lose your citizenship, should you want to acquire the citizenship of another country. So if you are interested in acquiring citizenship here, go ahead," he said.

The President also encouraged professionals to seize every opportunity available, make businesses where they were and encourage fellow Batswana to explore life in the diaspora.

Furthermore, he said they should keep abreast with policy pronouncements at home, the Vision 2036 aspirations and that they should work hard in order for the country to attain high income status.

President Masisi also commended Australian High Commissioner, Ms Dorcas Makgato for the sterling job she was doing in Australia, which he said could not be overlooked.

He wished Batswana living in Australia a pleasant independence ahead and encouraged them to register for the upcoming general elections.

While in Perth, the President is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the ADU conference today.

His work programme also covers other activities that will run through to Friday.

The engagements include the Botswana-Australia Business Forum and a tour of a farm .

President's delegation to Perth comprises Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Agriculture, Mr Fidelis Molao, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Mr Lefoko Moagi and Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Mmusi Kgafela as well as senior government officials.

BOPA