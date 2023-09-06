Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Walking Alone? Regional Leaders Snub Inauguration, Only 3 Heads of State Among Guests

DIPLOMATIC uncertainty is lingering over Zimbabwe as President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in in the absence of a majority of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State.

Mnangagwa was sworn in Monday for a second term as President of Zimbabwe, nine days after winning a contested election.

The Zanu PF leader polled 52.6 percent of the vote beating challenger Nelson Chamisa who got 44 percent.

Only three Presidents from the SADC region attended, with some sending representatives to grace the momentous occasion.

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, DRC's Felix Tshisekedi and Filipe Nyusi from Mozambique are the heads of SADC member states that attended Monday's event at the National Sports Stadium in the capital. Other countries dispatched ambassadors stationed in Zimbabwe.

Conspicuous by their absence were SADC chairperson João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation. Hichilema was represented by his Foreign Affairs Minister, Stanley Kakubo.

This follows a preliminary report denouncing Zimbabwe's elections that was delivered by the SADC election observer mission led by former Zambian president Nevers Mumba.

The preliminary report attracted an outburst from Zanu PF and government officials castigating Mumba whom they accused of working with the opposition.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has since called the election a farce declaring it null and void.

Delivering his speech on Monday, Mnangagwa said the plebiscite was held in a free, fair and transparent manner, contrary to findings of foreign observer missions.

"In conclusion, allow me to once again commend you, the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, for the successful, watershed, peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible Harmonised General Elections. We have shamed our detractors who predicted and clandestinely financed mayhem, expecting the worst from us, before, during and after our polls. The will of the Zimbabwean people has been expressed and must be respected.

"In unity, we have defended this sacred land, bequeathed to us by our great heroes and heroines. They paid for the democracy, independence and sovereignty we are enjoying today, with their precious lives. This thunderous victory for our sovereignty, dignity and right to be masters of our own destiny is in their honour," said Mnangagwa.