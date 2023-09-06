South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa On 2023 Rugby World Cup Broadcast Rights Matter Between SABC and Supersport

press release

This morning, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Honourable Zizi Kodwa engaged with Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Honourable Mondli Gungubele, and with SABC Acting CEO Ms Nada Wotshela, SABC COO Mr Ian Plaatjes and SABC Head of Sport Ms Keletso Totlhanyo, on the 2023 Rugby World Cup broadcasting rights matter between the SABC and Supersport.

The Minister urged the SABC to find a solution to the matter, so that the public broadcaster can be able to fulfil its mandate to cover sport of national interest.

Minister Kodwa says, "I am concerned at how millions of South Africans may be unable to watch the Rugby World Cup should the SABC not be able to broadcast matches in the tournament. My commitment is to give South Africans access to all sports codes.

Minister Kodwa adds, "I am hopeful that an agreement will be reached between SABC and Supersport. Rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion. It is important that millions of South African can watch the Springboks continuing to lift the nation at the Rugby World Cup."