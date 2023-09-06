South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa On 2023 Rugby World Cup Broadcast Rights Matter Between SABC and Supersport

5 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

This morning, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Honourable Zizi Kodwa engaged with Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Honourable Mondli Gungubele, and with SABC Acting CEO Ms Nada Wotshela, SABC COO Mr Ian Plaatjes and SABC Head of Sport Ms Keletso Totlhanyo, on the 2023 Rugby World Cup broadcasting rights matter between the SABC and Supersport.

The Minister urged the SABC to find a solution to the matter, so that the public broadcaster can be able to fulfil its mandate to cover sport of national interest.

Minister Kodwa says, "I am concerned at how millions of South Africans may be unable to watch the Rugby World Cup should the SABC not be able to broadcast matches in the tournament. My commitment is to give South Africans access to all sports codes.

Minister Kodwa adds, "I am hopeful that an agreement will be reached between SABC and Supersport. Rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion. It is important that millions of South African can watch the Springboks continuing to lift the nation at the Rugby World Cup."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.