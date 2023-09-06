Rwanda: Revealed - Mashami Growing Frustrated By Hakizimana's Attitude Amid Transfer Standoff

Police FC head coach Vincent Mashami is growing frustrated with the attitude of star midfielder Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

The experienced offensive midfielder missed Police FC's 1-1 draw with Mukura Victory Sports during Sunday's Primus National League encounter held at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

A reliable source from the club told Times Sport that Mashami opted against including Hakizimana in his squad for Mukura clash due to what he calls a "bad attitude" that the Rwanda international has shown recently, especially during club's 1-0 defeat to APR where the player protested against the coach's decision to replace him.

"Muhadjiri trained with the team but the coach just decided not putting him in the line up because of his poor performance in the game against APR which is coupled with his lack of discipline," the source told Times Sport.

It is reported that Hakizimana seems to be having issues with the club whose recent decision to block his $70,000-a-year transfer deal to Iraqi side Zakho Club didn't go down well with him.

The Rubavu-born's attitude has been affecting the team's results and Mashami could be preparing to do without him in the next fixtures as he looks to bring Police FC back to winning ways after struggling for form which saw his side drop points in defeat to APR, followed by a draw with Mukura.

Hakizimana is currently in the Amavubi camp preparing for the final AFCON qualifier against the Teranga Lions of Senegal which will take place at Huye Stadium on Saturday, September 9.