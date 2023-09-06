Eswatini National Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate all Eswatini on 55 years of independence. As you mark this momentous occasion, let us also celebrate the strong friendship between our two nations. We honor our progress on health, climate change adaptation, and addressing a period of unrest. This collaboration has only strengthened the relationship between the United States and Eswatini as we hope for democratic elections followed by an inclusive national dialogue. We look forward to continued engagement on both of our country's core values for years to come.

Please accept our congratulations on this anniversary of Eswatini's independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State