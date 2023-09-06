Eswatini National Day

6 September 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate all Eswatini on 55 years of independence. As you mark this momentous occasion, let us also celebrate the strong friendship between our two nations. We honor our progress on health, climate change adaptation, and addressing a period of unrest. This collaboration has only strengthened the relationship between the United States and Eswatini as we hope for democratic elections followed by an inclusive national dialogue. We look forward to continued engagement on both of our country's core values for years to come.

Please accept our congratulations on this anniversary of Eswatini's independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.