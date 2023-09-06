Rwanda Investigation Bureau Arrests Alleged Serial Killer

5 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Patrick Nzabonimpa

In collaboration with local law enforcement and security organs, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Denis Kazungu, who is suspected of killing and burying people within his rented residence located in Kicukiro District, Kanombe Sector, Busanza Cell.

Ku bufatanye n'inzego z'ibanze n'iz'umutekano, RIB yafunze KAZUNGU Denis ukekwaho kwica abantu hanyuma akabashyingura mu nzu yakodeshaga iherereye mu Karere ka Kicukiro, Umurenge wa Kanombe, Akagari ka Busanza.-- Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) September 5, 2023

According to a statement released by RIB, Kazungu is currently in custody at the Kicukiro RIB station as investigations continue to ascertain the extent of his involvement, including the number of victims and their identities.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Prosecution, according to RIB.

Meanwhile RIB expressed gratitude in a statement on X (formerly twitter) to Rwandans who cooperate and provide information that leads to arrest of people suspected of crimes

If the suspect is found guilty, they will be sentenced to life imprisonment in accordance with Article 107 of the penal code.

