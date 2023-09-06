Kenya: Uber Bets On e-Bikes to Cut Environmental Pollution in Kenya

6 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — As Kenya and many other countries around the globe battle the effects of climate change, Uber has introduced electric motorcycles to reduce environmental pollution caused by fossil fuel-powered two-wheelers.

Kenya now becomes the first country on the African continent where Uber operates e-bikes.

"Now is the time to take solid steps that enhance sustainable practices and as a business, we are committed to being part of the collective efforts to reduce the carbon footprint," said Frans Hiemstra, Director and Regional General Manager, Uber, Middle East and Africa.

"Through the launch of Electric Boda on our platform, we are proud to provide an option for emissions-free mobility in Kenya," Hiemstra added.

"This launch also supports our global efforts to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040."

The acquisition of e-bikes will be between 15 and 20 percent less for riders. It will also cut running costs by between 30 and 35 percent.

According to the World Bank, the boda boda sector in Kenya employs over 1.5 million young people and contributes approximately Sh202 billion to the economy annually.

"We are doing our part to aid the transition to eco-friendly mobility products and to support national sustainability objectives," says Imran Manji, Head of East Africa for Uber.

"The launch of Electric Boda will provide Kenyans with one of the most affordable ways to move from one place to another, with prices 15-20% below the price of our existing product."

