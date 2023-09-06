Rwanda: Police Intensify Road Safety Campaign to Curtail Motorcycle Accident

In the first half of 2023, motorcyclists and cyclists accounted for a staggering 53 percent of road accidents leading to a call for action from the Rwanda National Police (RNP) to address the incidents of recklessness riders through sensitization on abiding by road traffic rules and regulations.

According to police records, motorcycles alone were responsible for 2,322 accidents during the same period, resulting in 98 fatalities and 46 serious injuries.

The new campaign, which commenced on Tuesday, September 5, will encompass the entire country, with police officers meeting with motorcyclists and cyclists at various stations and highways to educate them on safer road usage. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boniface Rutikanga, the RNP spokesperson, emphasized the need for this special awareness campaign, stating, "The high number of road accidents involving motorcyclists and cyclists has called for a special awareness campaign to address their reckless behaviors, which lead to loss of lives and destruction of property."

The reckless behaviors identified as major causes of road carnage include speeding, dangerous maneuvers, holding onto moving trucks on hilly roads, overloading, nighttime cycling, driving under the influence, violation of traffic lights, and other traffic rules.

One particularly concerning issue is the fatal cases of cyclists losing control when speeding downhill and being unable to stop when encountering obstacles.

Most road accidents between January and June were reported in the City of Kigali, followed by the Southern, Northern, Eastern, and Western provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To promote road safety among motorcyclists, ACP Rutikanga urged them to use low-beam headlights, avoid alcohol consumption while riding, wear helmets at all times, adhere to prescribed speed limits, avoid swerving into other vehicles, refrain from dangerous overtaking, avoid overloading, and abstain from using their phones while riding. Pedestrian rights must also be respected.

Cyclists were similarly advised to refrain from holding onto moving vehicles, avoid excessive downhill speeding, cease operations beyond 6 p.m., avoid riding in the middle of the road, respect pedestrian walkways, avoid transporting heavy luggage that impedes traffic flow, and adhere to traffic control signposts.

ACP Rutikanga concluded, "This is one of many other similar road safety awareness campaigns conducted in the past targeting motorcyclists and cyclists under Gerayo Amahoro. However, this time, the campaign will be followed by operations against defiant motorcyclists and cyclists who continue to violate road regulations and put people's lives at risk."