Malawi: Ministry to Conduct Polio Supplementary Immunization Campaign From 13-16th Sept, 2023

6 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Ministry of Health has announced that it will conduct a 2023 second round of polio supplementary immunization campaign from 13th to 16th September 2023 targeting all children under the age of 15 years.

Secretary for Health, Dr Samson Mndolo said on Tuesday that the campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to stop the spread of polio virus in the country.

"This is in line with World Health Organization recommendation to boost the children's immunity against the disease through supplementary immunization," he said.

Mndolo said the campaign will be conducted through a door-to-door approach, adding that the vaccination services will also be made available in all government and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) facilities, in private clinics that already offer immunization services, outreach clinics and other temporary sites.

"Everyone is at risk of polio though children under the age of 15 are more at risk," he emphasized.

Mndolo said the disease can only be prevented through immunization and as well as by practicing food, personal hygiene and proper disposal of faeces and waste.

He said: "We therefore urge all parents and care givers of children to have all their children under the age of 15 years vaccinated against polio during the campaign regardless of whether they were already vaccinated or not before."

Mndolo urged people to unite to protect children from paralysis and death due to polio.

Polio is caused by a virus and is spread through faecal contaminated food or water.

