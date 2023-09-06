Rwanda: Iradukunda Hoping to Make His Mark in Amavubi Shirt

Gorilla FC central midfielder Simeon Iradukunda is ambitious he can excel on his international duty with Rwanda.

Iradukunda first made the provisional list for the game with Benin in Cotonou on March 22 but failed to make the final squad for the trip.

He is now part of the 25-man squad that Amavubi caretaker head coach Gerard Buschier summoned for Senegal clash in the final AFCON qualifier that will take place at Huye Sports Stadium on September 9.

Commenting on what it felt like getting a national team callup, Iradukunda, who has been in fine form with Gorilla so far this season, told Times Sport that, "this is my second call up in Amavubi but I felt incredibly excited and honored when I received my first Amavubi call-up."

"It was a dream come true and I couldn't believe that I was going to represent my country on the international stage. The sense of pride and responsibility was overwhelming, and I was eager to give my absolute best for the team and the fans."

"When I got my second invite which is for the upcoming game with Senegal, it was an even more profound experience. It meant that my first call-up was not a fluke. The second call-up validated my hard work, dedication, and consistent performance, filling me with confidence and motivation to continue striving for excellence in every match."

The player is pushing to make it in the final squad and remains positive a debut appearance against Senegal would simply define how hard he had been working for it. He wants to proved that he deservedly earned the call up.

"For my second Amavubi call-up, after not making the cut the first time, my expectations are filled with determination. I'm eager to prove my worth and contribute to the team's success against Senegal. It's a chance to showcase my growth, dedication, and commitment to earning my place in the squad."

Iradukunda has featured twice for Gorilla FC this season. He was unplayable against Rayon Sports as he put up a man of the match performance as both teams played out a goalless draw in the Primus National League.

"The league has been quite interesting for me after three games. Unfortunately, I couldn't play in the first match, but in the subsequent two games, we managed to maintain parity in goals with our opponents, avoiding any losses. It's been a competitive start, and we're optimistic about our future performances," he said.