Morocco: Road Accidents Claim 17 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

Road Accidents Claim 17 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

5 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A total of 17 people were killed and 2,291 injured, 74 of them seriously, in 1,678 road accidents in urban areas during the week of August 28 to September 3, according to the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

These accidents were mainly due to drivers' inattention, failure to give priority, speeding, pedestrians' inattention, failure to keep a safe distance, failure to control vehicles, change of direction without signal and failure to stop among other reasons, DGSN said in a press release.

With regard to the control and repression of traffic offenses, the security services drew up 41,536 tickets, 7.264 reports submitted to the public prosecutor's office, while 32,720 transactional fines were collected, according to the same source.

The sums collected from these fines amounted to 7.2 million dirhams, according to the statement, which also mentioned the impounding of 5,266 vehicles, the seizure of 7,264 documents and the withdrawal of 276 vehicles from circulation.

