Botswana: Maun Deserves an Aviation Academy Official

Maun — The councillor for Sedie ward in Maun, Mr Kaukapita Kaukapita, has called for an aviation training academy in Maun.

He said Maun International Airport had a rich aviation history and that the tourism industry would also benefit. He argued that the airport was one of the busiest in the region.

Cllr Kaukapita was making submissions during discussions on the National Development Plan (NDP12) and District Development Plan (DDP 9) projects, programmes and proposals.

He said the academy would help produce more qualified personnel capable of sustaining an efficient and secure air transportation network.

The facility, he said, would also afford current aviators to upscale their knowledge and skills.

He said education and training in aviation was the most important step in making the airways a secure place to travel.

At present, he said, aviators and prospective learners had to go to Gaborone to access aviation training. He argued that accessing training nearer would help them to remain current on emerging technologies

"Maun deserves an aviation academy because we want this area to be an aviation hub, as that can also support the growth of tourism and other sectors of the economy in the district," he said.

Bojanala's Councillor Luke Motlaleleselo, called for a one stop service centre at Maun airport. He said it would help travellers to access services easier at one place.

On other issues, some councillors called on government to prioritise issues of human wildlife conflict in the district. They proposed that the government should electrify the buffalo fence and drill boreholes in wildlife management areas.

Cllr Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho of Khwai/Mababe said the government should allocate hunting quotas to residents of villages residing along the buffalo fence, saying it would help to keep wild animals in their habitat.

The money generated, he said, could be used by residents to develop their areas.

Cllr Kenson Kgaga of Boro/Senonnori supported the allocation of hunting quotas idea, suggesting that the quota should focus on animals that were already intruding into human settlements and causing havoc.

He said the elephant population had increased and suggested that the government should consider loaning some to the neighbouring countries and relocating some to other tourism areas in Botswana.

He also said there was a need for a wildlife satellite office at Boro to deal with issues of human wildlife conflict. He said residents lived in fear because they were being terrorised by lions.

In response, North West District commissioner, Mr Thabang Waloka, explained that the projects proposed were aimed to inform the government on the district needs. He said the district prided itself with tourism and livestock.

He pointed out that not all projects would be funded and that prioritisation was needed considering the limited budget.

BOPA