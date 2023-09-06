Kenya: ODM Moves to Expel 5 MPs Over Ruto Ties, Imposes Sh1 Million Fine for Pardon

Kisumu — Raila Odinga's ODM Party has announced the intended expulsion of four lawmakers over their association with President William Ruto.

ODM's National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed the expulsion of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South's Caroli Omondi, Lang'ata's Phelix Jalang'o, Bondo's Gideon Ochanda and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda following a meeting held on Wednesday.

The party directed Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo's Paul Abuor to pay a Sh1 million fine each and tender a written apologies after facing disciplinary proceedings for similar charges.

NEC accused the legislators opposed to lawful decisions made by party organs.

"They are deemed to have resigned from the party. The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party," NEC said.

Nyamita and Abuor survived expulsion after turning up before the party to make their case.

"They appeared before the disciplinary committee in person and offered explanation," NEC said in its statement.

They have however been fined Sh1 million each to be paid in two months time and directed to offer a written apology to the party within 7 days.

The legislators were facing allegations of violation if Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14 A of the political parties Act 2011 by publicly associating and supporting activities of a rival political party.

ODM's NEC also recommended revocation of nominations of four Kisumu MCAs.

It said Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang, Peter Obaso and Regina Kizito will be dropped over gross misconduct.

They were accused of supporting a candidate for the position of Kisumu Assembly Speaker against the position of the party