Tunisia: Foreign Currency Reserves Up By Nearly 10 Percent to 117 Days of Imports (Bct)

6 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign currency reserves were up by almost 10% to over TND 26.5 billion on September 5, equivalent to 117 days of imports, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Foreign currency reserves on the same date in 2022 stood at TND 24.2 billion (114 days of imports).

In this regard, the issuing bank pointed out that tourism receipts had increased by 47% during the first eight months of 2023, up from TND 3.5 billion at the end of August 2022 to TND 5.1 billion at present.

Accumulated earned income also rose to TND 5.1 billion dinars (+5% compared with the end of August 2022).

Debt servicing increased by 8.7% to almost TND 6.3 billion compared with TND 5.8 billion a year earlier.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

