Tunisia: Abdel Karim Harouni Arrested (Ennahda) [upd 1]

6 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahda Movement confirmed early Wednesday in a statement, that security officers on Tuesday night had arrested President of Ennahda Shura Council and former minister Abdel Karim Harouni, without providing the reasons.

Harouni has been under house arrest since last Saturday, said the movement.

Ennahdha condemned in the statement the arrest of the president of its Shura Council.

Interim president of the movement Mondher Ouinissi had also been arrested on Tuesday evening, the movement further announced.

Former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali was released after his arrest on Tuesday morning.

He had been heard for seven hours about appointments and recruitments made during his tenure as prime minister, lawyer Samir Dilou specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.