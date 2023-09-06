Tunisia: Abdel Karim Harouni Arrested (Ennahda) [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahda Movement confirmed early Wednesday in a statement, that security officers on Tuesday night had arrested President of Ennahda Shura Council and former minister Abdel Karim Harouni, without providing the reasons.

Harouni has been under house arrest since last Saturday, said the movement.

Ennahdha condemned in the statement the arrest of the president of its Shura Council.

Interim president of the movement Mondher Ouinissi had also been arrested on Tuesday evening, the movement further announced.

Former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali was released after his arrest on Tuesday morning.

He had been heard for seven hours about appointments and recruitments made during his tenure as prime minister, lawyer Samir Dilou specified.