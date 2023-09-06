Africa: Masisi Opens Africa Down Under Conference

6 September 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Canberra — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says Botswana can benefit a lot from the Africa Down Under Conference currently ongoing in Perth, Austrralia.

Dr Masisi, who gave a keynote address at the conference, said the Africa Down Under Conference was a leading forum for Australia-Africa business and government relations, which was first launched to raise awareness of Australia's interest in the African mining and energy sectors.

He said Botswana was a resource-rich country with a credible record of prudent mineral exploration and exploitation.

He said Botswana's mining history bears testimony to the sector's contribution to the socio-economic development adding that it contributed considerably to the exports value, government revenue and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

