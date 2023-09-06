Uganda: Picfare Industries Warns Public of Duplicated Scholastic Materials On Market Ahead of New Term

6 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Ugandan stationery and printing company, Picfare Industries Limited has warned members of the public to beware of duplicated scholastic materials, especially mathematical sets that have flooded the market ahead of the new school term.

In a notice to the general public, the company raised concern over the circulating Hufa mathematical sets that almost resemble their Picfare mathematical sets.

"The Hufa mathematical sets bear three Picfare trade mark imitations featuring Mr. Picfare, Picfare logo and Picfare bronze seal," the notice says.

According to Jimmy Mutesasira, the Head of Marketing for Picfare Group, the duplicated products don't meet the required standards.

"They were duplicated to look like Picfare mathematical sets but they are not ours. It is sad that we are going into the third term and final exams but these duplicated mathematical sets don't meet the required standards. It doesn't only affect Picfare but learners who are to sit for final exams," Mutesasira said.

The company said arrangements are underway to appropriately hold the perpetrators to account in accordance with the law.

"Dealers in stationery products are particularly informed to desist from dealing in counterfeit products that breach the Laws of Uganda to avoid unnecessary legal culpability."

"Please insist on buying the genuine Picfare mathematical sets whose durability and tested performance is unquestionable for the last three decades."

The development comes at a time when learners are set to report to school for a new term that opens in less than two weeks.

