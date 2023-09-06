Uganda: The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Enters Its Voting Phase

The Pulse Influencers Awards 2023 has officially kicked off its voting phase, with the independent juries from various Pulse markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire having previously shortlisted the nominees based on specific criteria.

This phase of the awards generates the highest excitement among influencer fans and the broader Pulse audience. It is scheduled to run from September 4 to September 21, 2023.

Having shortlisted nominees for each category from the thousands of nominees proposed by the audience, the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite influencer.

The voting process consists of two stages. In the initial stage, the audience will be able to view real-time results. This first phase will end on September 15, after which live results will be hidden for the second stage of voting.

The objective of the second stage of the voting phase is to conceal the final winners' names, which will be unveiled on the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony day.

This year's Pulse Influencer Awards saw a revamp in award categories, streamlining from 29 to 23, allowing for a more concentrated focus.

Notably, a fresh addition is the 'Next Gen Influencer of the Year,' aimed at highlighting budding creators and their distinctive mark on the digital realm.

This change is in line with Pulse's continuous commitment to original digital creators and recognising emerging talent in the digital space.

Katharina Link, CEO at Pulse, enthusiastically comments, "The Pulse Influencer Awards become increasingly thrilling as we approach the final ceremony.

The voting phase is where the winners will be determined, and we urge all our nominees to rally their audiences to vote. We're eagerly anticipating the reveal of our list of winners!"

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth, further added, "Our voting process has undergone rigorous scrutiny to ensure that every vote cast is accurately captured and reflected on the final dashboard. We're anticipating intense competition across all our categories this year, particularly as we've welcomed new creators making their debut as nominees."

After the voting phase, all six Pulse markets will begin an official countdown to the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremony day, which will be held in all Pulse locations simultaneously on October 7, 2023.