Kenya: Passaris Fined Sh250,000 for Defying ODM Stand On Finance Bill

Nairobi — Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has been fined Sh250,000 for supporting the controversial Finance Bill that was opposed by his party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Passaris was fined by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) which found her guilty of defying the party's stand. She is required to pay the fine in two months.

The Raila Odinga-led party was opposed to the Finance Bill that sailed through in the National Assembly after lobbying by the ruling party., Democratic Alliance (UDA) that rallied other MPs to vote for it.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi said Passaris is also required to issue a written apology to the party within a week.

"Hon. Passaris be reprimanded for her defiance of the party on the punitive Finance Bill and that she should issue a written apology within seven days and on top of that she should be fined a sum of Sh250,000 which should be paid within sixty days," the party's highest decision-making organ said.

Others who voted for the bill include Wajir South MP Aden Adow, Gem MP Elisha Ochieng and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

Passaris has defended her decision to support the bill saying, "both those who voted for me and those who did not, immediately we are sworn in as MPs, we swear to work for everyone, not only those who voted for us."

The bill sailed through with 176 MPs supporting it against 81 who voted to shoot it down.

The party has in the meantime announced the intended expulsion of four lawmakers over their association with President William Ruto.

ODM's National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed the expulsion of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South's Caroli Omondi, Lang'ata's Phelix Jalang'o, Bondo's Gideon Ochanda and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda following a meeting held on Wednesday.

The party directed Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo's Paul Abuor to pay a Sh1 million fine each and tender a written apology after facing disciplinary proceedings for similar charges.

NEC accused the legislators opposed to lawful decisions made by party organs.

"They are deemed to have resigned from the party. The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party," NEC said.

Nyamita and Abuor survived expulsion after turning up before the party to make their case.

"They appeared before the disciplinary committee in person and offered an explanation," NEC said in its statement.

They have however been fined Sh1 million each to be paid in two months' time and directed to offer a written apology to the party within 7 days.

The legislators were facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and Section 14 A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by publicly associating and supporting the activities of a rival political party.