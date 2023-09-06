Angola: Swimming - Angola Breaks Two Junior Records At World Championships in Israel

Luanda — The National Junior Swimming Team broke two records, on the second day of the World Championship, which takes place in Netanya (Israel), in the 4x100m freestyle (men) and 4x200m freestyle relay events for women.

The competition, which began on the 4th, ends on Thursday (7).

In the men's category, the national team made up of Enzo Anjos, David Padre, Janel Tati and José Cochofel, crossed the finish line with a time of 3:47.95, breaking the previous time (3:59.98) set by the juniors from Clube Náutico de Luanda, at 28 January 2023.

This achievement is the result of the 19th position obtained on Tuesday, among the 22 competing countries.

In women's, the group led by veteran Nyriam Morais and also made up of Carlota Silva, Jasmine Lourenço and Stephanie Jurado, clocked a time of 10:01.88, undoing the previous record (10:38.96) from 1º de Agosto, in June 2023.

This is Angola's fifth presence in a similar event, after the participations in the United Arab Emirates (2013), Singapore (2015), Budapest, Hungary (2019) and Peru (2022).

In this edition, the United States continues to lead the medal table with 7 Gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

Australia is in second position with 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 1 bronze, while Bosnia is 3rd with1 Gold.

