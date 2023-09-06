Mozambique: President Nyusi Confirms Death of Terrorist Leader

President Filipe Nyusi on 25 August confirmed the death of Bonomade Machude Omar, the leader of the islamist terrorist group, known locally as "Al-Shabaab". The President stressed that his death, along with other senior members of the group, is the result of the continued pursuit of extremists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado where they are continuing to operate in small groups.

According to the President, the elimination of Omar, who was killed in a military operation carried out by the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), does not mean the end of the conflict, given the complexity of the terrorist phenomenon.

"However, significant progress had been made by the Defence and Security Forces, with the support of partners such as the SADC Military Mission for Mozambique (SAMIM) and the Rwandan Defence Forces, which culminated in the recovery over the last two years of all the district capitals and towns once occupied by the terrorists", President Nyusi said.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), Joaquim Mangrasse, who made the initial announcement, "From the investigation carried out, we have verified, with factual evidence, that the main leader who has directed operations since the outbreak of terrorism in Mozambique, named as Bonomade Machude, also as Ibn Omar, and as Abu Suraka, has been killed".

Omar has often been described as the brains behind the jihadist raids and is said to define all targets and the necessary operational logistics.

In recent days other senior figures in the terrorist gang have died. On 23 August, FADM announced the death of Abu Kital, the second-in-command to Omar. In addition, Ali Mahando, who is described as a senior official has also been killed.

Meanwhile, on 28 August the newssheet "Mediafax" reported that a 51-year-old Burundian citizen, Laser Makumbi, was captured in Nanjaua village, in the district of Ancuabe, by members of the peasant militia known as the Naparama.

When interrogated by the police, he said he only speaks English. He said he left Burundi for Mozambique under a contract to fight alongside the jihadists. The report describes him as a sniper, who had been fighting with the terrorists for the past four years.