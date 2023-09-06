Mozambique: Visit of Cuban Leader Opens New Page in Cooperation

Cooperation between Mozambique and Cuba is expected to expand rapidly in the coming period to cover economic areas where mutual gains can be achieved. This development is the fruit of official talks held in Maputo on 25 August between President Filipe Nyusi and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Dias-Canel, during the latter's two day visit to the country.

According to President Nyusi, "we want to deepen bilateral cooperation in crucial areas where we have mutual and comparative advantages. We recognise that there is a lot of space for us to explore economic cooperation. To date we have been working together in areas such as health, education and science and technology".

He added that he thought that Mozambican and Cuban businesses could now capitalise on the opportunities offered by agriculture, trade and tourism.

Until now, cooperation has been dominated by health, education, and training within the framework laid down decades ago by Mozambique's first President, Samora Machel, who met with Fidel Castro in the central city of Beira in 1977. President Dias-Canel's visit this week is the first time that a Cuban President has set foot in Mozambique since 1977.

President Nyusi also expressed his solidarity with Cuba against the embargo imposed against the Caribbean island by the United States. He called for the lifting of the embargo to allow Cuba to participate freely in development processes. "This embargo was imposed unjustly and for a very long time. We reiterate our call for it to be removed", he said. "We praise the capacity of resistance shown by the Cuban people during all these years of blockade".

For his part, President Dias-Canel recognised that the time has come to expand relations between Cuba and Mozambique into the economic sphere, given the existing potential.

President Dias-Canel guaranteed that Cuba would continue to support Mozambique in the field of health training and research.