Mozambique: New Management System for Beira Container Terminal

6 September 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Cornelder de Mocambique, the private company that operates the port of Beira in central Mozambique, has announced that it is introducing a new management system to improve the handling of refrigerated containers, known as "reefers", in the container terminal.

According to a press release issued by the company on 31 August, Cornelder de Mocambique will work in partnership with Identec Solutions to implement from October a new and modern management system called Reefer Runner.

Part of this will involve the installation of 300 power sockets known as reefer plugs for the refrigerated containers.

Luis Rodriguez, the Head of the Container Terminal, explained that the improvements aim to reduce costs and meet the immediate needs of customers. For this, "a reliable, fast, and fully documented handling of reefers is important".

He added that "with the Reefer Runner system, we can monitor the fridges remotely. This is crucial as the number of fridges steadily grows".

The press release notes that "by enabling automated 24/7 monitoring of all individual refrigerated containers, Reefer Runner protects all refrigerated cargo, transmits vital data, and triggers alarms when necessary. This technology facilitates more efficient reefer management, significantly improving the process of importing and exporting reefer cargo at the terminal and minimising complaints".

The installation of this system covers two bonded warehouses, an International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) storage area and a state-of-the-art Navis N4 computerised management system.

The recent expansion includes more container storage space and a new five-lane access road, solidifying Beira's role as an important logistics centre in the region.

This strengthens Cornelder's claim that the Beira Port Container Terminal is "one of the most modern terminals in southern Africa".

