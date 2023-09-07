Sudan: Call On UNHCR for Independent Mechanism to Investigate Abuses in Sudan

Khartoum / Geneva — 117 Sudanese, regional and international human rights organisations have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to establish an independent mechanism "tasked with investigating human rights violations and abuses committed by all parties and advancing accountability in Sudan, without delay".
Organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, submitted a joint letter to the permanent representatives of member and observer states at the UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.
They called for the adoption of a decision to establish an independent investigation mechanism into the human rights violations and abuses by all parties, to enhance accountability in the next session, starting September 11.
The joint memorandum stresses the need for a mechanism to conduct a "comprehensive investigation into all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law".
The letter points to the need to identify the individuals and entities responsible and to provide guidance on justice, including criminal accountability, reparations, and guarantees of non-repetition. The memorandum also stressed the mechanism's need for "adequate technical, logistical and administrative support" in order for tasks to be effectively carried out.
War crimes
As previously covered by Radio Dabanga, Amnesty International reported in August that serious war crimes are being committed in Sudan as the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) ravages the country. The report 'Death Came To Our Home': War Crimes and Civilian Suffering In Sudan documents "mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks by the warring parties" in particular in Khartoum and West Darfur. The report, which focuses primarily on Khartoum and West Darfur, also details sexual violence against women and girls, targeted attacks on civilian objects such as hospitals and churches, and extensive looting.
