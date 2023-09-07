Sudan: Call On UNHCR for Independent Mechanism to Investigate Abuses in Sudan

Khartoum / Geneva — 117 Sudanese, regional and international human rights organisations have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to establish an independent mechanism "tasked with investigating human rights violations and abuses committed by all parties and advancing accountability in Sudan, without delay".

Organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, submitted a joint letter to the permanent representatives of member and observer states at the UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

They called for the adoption of a decision to establish an independent investigation mechanism into the human rights violations and abuses by all parties, to enhance accountability in the next session, starting September 11.

The joint memorandum stresses the need for a mechanism to conduct a "comprehensive investigation into all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law".

The letter points to the need to identify the individuals and entities responsible and to provide guidance on justice, including criminal accountability, reparations, and guarantees of non-repetition. The memorandum also stressed the mechanism's need for "adequate technical, logistical and administrative support" in order for tasks to be effectively carried out.

War crimes

As previously covered by Radio Dabanga, Amnesty International reported in August that serious war crimes are being committed in Sudan as the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) ravages the country. The report 'Death Came To Our Home': War Crimes and Civilian Suffering In Sudan documents "mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks by the warring parties" in particular in Khartoum and West Darfur. The report, which focuses primarily on Khartoum and West Darfur, also details sexual violence against women and girls, targeted attacks on civilian objects such as hospitals and churches, and extensive looting.

Signatories:

Act for Sudan

ActionAid

Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture in the Central African Republic (ACAT-RCA)

African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS)

African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS)

AfricanDefenders (Pan-African Human Rights Defenders Network)

Algerian Human Rights Network (Réseau Algérien des Droits de l'Homme)

Amnesty International

Angolan Human Rights Defenders Coalition

Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)

Atrocities Watch Africa (AWA)

Beam Reports - Sudan

Belarusian Helsinki Committee

Belgrade Centre for Human Rights

Borderline-Europe - Menschenrechte ohne Grenzen e.V.

Burkinabè Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CBDDH)

Burundian Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (CBDDH)

Cabo Verdean Network of Human Rights Defenders (RECADDH)

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS)

Cameroon Women's Peace Movement (CAWOPEM)

Central African Network of Human Rights Defenders (REDHAC)

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) - Mozambique

Centre de Formation et de Documentation sur les Droits de l'Homme (CDFDH) - Togo

CIVICUS

Coalition of Human Rights Defenders-Benin (CDDH-Bénin)

Collectif Urgence Darfour

Confederation of Sudanese Civil Society Organizations

Consortium of Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations (CEHRO)

CSW (Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

DefendDefenders (East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project)

EEPA - Europe External Programme with Africa

Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Center (EHRDC)

FIDH (International Federation for Human Rights)

Fikra for Studies and Development

Forum pour le Renforcement de la Société Civile (FORSC) - Burundi

Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) - Ghana

Gisa Group - Sudan

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

Gulf Centre for Human Rights

Horn of Africa Civil Society Forum (HoA Forum)

Human Rights Defenders Coalition Malawi

Human Rights Defenders Network - Sierra Leone

Human Rights House Foundation

Human Rights Watch

Institut des Médias pour la Démocratie et les Droits de l'Homme (IM2DH) - Togo

International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI)

International Commission of Jurists

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Africa

Interfaith International

International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI)

International Service for Human Rights

Ivorian Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CIDDH)

Jews Against Genocide

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) - Sudan

Justice Africa Sudan

Justice Center for Advocacy and Legal Consultations - Sudan

Kamma Organization for Development Initiatives (KODI)

Libyan Human Rights Clinic (LHRC)

Malian Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (COMADDH)

MENA Rights Group

Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network (MozambiqueDefenders - RMDDH)

NANHRI - Network of African National Human Rights Institutions

National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders - Kenya

National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders - Somalia

National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders-Uganda (NCHRD-U)

Network of Human Rights Journalists (NHRJ) - The Gambia

Network of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in North Africa (CIDH Africa)

Never Again Coalition

New Sudan Council of Churches

Nigerien Human Rights Defenders Network (RNDDH)

Pathways for Women's Empowerment and Development (PaWED) - Cameroon

PAX Netherlands

PEN Belarus

Physicians for Human Rights

POS Foundation - Ghana

Project Expedite Justice

Protection International Africa

REDRESS

Regional Centre for Training and Development of Civil Society (RCDCS) - Sudan

Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des Droits de l'Homme (RADDHO)

Réseau des Citoyens Probes (RCP) - Burundi

Rights Georgia

Rights for Peace

Rights Realization Centre (RRC) - United Kingdom

Salam for Democracy and Human Rights

Society for Threatened Peoples

Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders)

South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN)

Stop Genocide Now

Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA)

Sudanese American Medical Association (SAMA)

Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA)

Sudanese American Public Affairs Association (SAPAA)

Sudanese Defenders Center for Legal Aid

Sudanese Human Rights Initiative (SHRI)

Sudanese Human Rights Monitor (SHRM)

Sudanese Lawyers Democratic Front

Sudanese Women Rights Action

Sudan Evangelical Community Council

Sudan Human Rights Hub

Sudan NextGen Organization (SNG)

Sudan's Doctors for Human Rights

Sudan Social Development Organisation

Sudan and South Sudan Forum e.V.

Sudan Unlimited

SUDO UK

The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (TIMEP)

Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC)

The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA)

Togolese Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CTDDH)

Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH)

Waging Peace

Women Civil & Political Groups (Mansam)

World Council of Churches

World Evangelical Alliance

World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)