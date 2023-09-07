Sudan: Actions Against Senior Rapid Support Forces Commanders in Sudan

document

Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur have committed atrocities and other abuses, inducing ethnically motivated killings, targeted abuses against human rights activists and defenders, conflict-related sexual violence, and looting and burning of communities. In response, the Department of State and Department of the Treasury are taking actions against two of its senior commanders.

The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on RSF General and West Darfur Sector Commander, Abdul Rahman Juma, for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights. According to credible sources, on June 15, 2023, RSF forces led by General Juma kidnapped and killed the Governor of West Darfur, Khamis Abbakar, and his brother. This act came just hours after Abbakar's public statements condemning the actions of the RSF.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions on RSF senior commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for his connection to the RSF, whose members have committed human rights abuses against civilians in Sudan, to include conflict-related sexual violence and killings based on ethnicity.

The United States continues to call on all external actors to avoid fueling the conflict. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to hinder the ability of the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to further prolong this war, and we will also use such tools to deter any actor from undermining the Sudanese people's aspiration for peace and civilian, democratic rule. We will act to promote accountability for those responsible for atrocities and to pursue justice for the victims. The parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, hold accountable those responsible for atrocities or other abuses, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and negotiate an end to the conflict.

Today's action also further demonstrates the United States' commitment to promoting accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict, consistent with the Presidential Memorandum signed by President Biden in November 2022. Pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023, Abdul Rahman Juma and his immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. The Department of the Treasury is designating Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo pursuant to Executive Order 14098 ("Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition"). For more information on Treasury's designation, see Treasury's press release.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State