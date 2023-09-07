Sudan: Icymi - Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces Sanctions On Human Rights Violators in Darfur During a Visit to the Chad-Sudan Border

press release

United States Mission to the United Nations

Office of Press and Public Diplomacy

For Immediate Release

September 6, 2023

ICYMI: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces Sanctions on Human Rights Violators in Darfur During a Visit to the Chad-Sudan Border

Today in Adré, Chad, near the Sudanese border, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, announced that the United States is taking action to hold bad actors accountable by sanctioning Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, a senior commander in Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and the brother of RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, for his connection to abuses by the RSF against civilians in Sudan, including conflict-related sexual violence and killings based on ethnicity.

Additionally, the United States imposed visa restrictions on RSF General and West Darfur Sector Commander Abdul Rahman Juma for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights - specifically, for the extrajudicial killings of the Governor of West Darfur, Khamis Abbakar and his brother, Abdelaziz Adam Mohammed, in June.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to prevent and respond to mass atrocities," said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The United States is committed to saving lives, advancing peace, and holding those responsible for perpetuating mass atrocities to account.