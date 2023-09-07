Gabon: Former President Free to Travel Abroad, Junta Says

Cia Pak / UN Photo
Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Gabonese Republic, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session in 2022.
7 September 2023
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Gabon’s former president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has been released, the military junta ruling the country has said.

Al Jazeera reports that Bongo, who had been held under house arrest since a military coup on August 30, was removed from power shortly after he was declared the winner of much-criticised elections..

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups,” Gabon’s military spokesman Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi said in a statement read on national television on Wednesday evening (September 6, 2023).

The statement announcing Bongo’s release from house arrest was signed by General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as Gabon’s new head of state on Monday.

Oligui is a cousin of Bongo.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.