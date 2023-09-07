Rwanda: Fire Ravages City Entertainment Space

In the evening hours of Wednesday, September 6, a fire ravaged L'espace, a renowned creative lab, private theater, and production studio situated in Kacyiru, adjacent to the Kigali Public Library in the Gasabo district.

Several properties were severely damaged or destroyed to ruins as police worked tirelessly to put out the blazes.

Reacting to the incidence, Police Spokesperson, Boniface Rutikanga, said that the fire broke out around 6pm, but the cause remains unconfirmed. However, firefighters and authorities arrived promptly and successfully extinguished the flames.

"It was an upscale, costly establishment housing numerous valuable items. However, we are uncertain about the value of these items and whether they are insured."

Rutikanga added, "The fire has been brought under control, and the total value of the property damage will soon be determined after a comprehensive inventory of each item."

At the scene, the RNP and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) are jointly conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

L'ESPACE was founded in 2019 when Burundian creative Kevin Beaulier relocated from Sweden to Rwanda and joined colleagues who shared his dreams. This cutting-edge arts gallery set an example in a town that has long struggled to attract and organize arts events.