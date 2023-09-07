South Africa: Police Say They Have Found Gun Used to Kill Rapper AKA - South African News Briefs - September 7, 2023

Cape Town —

Police Say They Have Made a Breakthrough in AKA, Tibz Double Murder Case

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have identified people of interest in the double murder case of the rapper Kiernan Forbes (known as AKA), and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane, SABC News reports. The two were gunned down in Durban in February. Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed during an inter-ministerial media briefing in Durban that police have also identified the firearm that was used to kill the two men.

Government Given 30 Days to Decide on Mango Airlines Sale

The High Court in Pretoria has given the Public Enterprises department a month do decide the fate of struggling Mango Airlines, eNCA reports. The airline was placed under voluntary business rescue due to dire financial constraints in 2021. But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan delayed making a decision on its sale. The court declared the minister's failure to make a decision unlawful, and has given him 30 days to decide.

Hospitality Sector Slams DStv for Price Hike before Rugby World Cup

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) has invited DStv management to immediate talks about the television group's near tripling of the prices of its packages to the hospitality sector at the start of the Rugby World Cup. Business Report says state broadcaster SABC will not be airing the tournament as the corporation has refused to pay DStv's owner MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games. Rasa CEO Wendy Albert that the association viewed the latest increase as unconscionable, unjustified and unaffordable to many restaurants and hospitality businesses. She said that with SABC not broadcasting the Rugby World Cup, MultiChoice was being opportunistic in raising the prices of its business packages right before the event. MultiChoice said it had been forced to readjust its pricing and content offering for three of its DStv Business Play Packages as it had faced increased costs in the local currency versus the US dollar after it was required to renegotiate content rights.