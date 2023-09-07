South Africa: Solid Bok Team to Face Scotland

While the non-availability of Canan Moodie may have forced the hand of the South African coaches, they seem to be placing their confidence in the smaller (but faster) wings to counter the Scots out wide.

On the one hand, keeping Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn, Scotland's legendary wings, in check, is one of the major objectives for the Springboks. On the other hand, the Scots will have to find a way to get the ball to their wings.

Finn Russell, one of the best flyhalves in the World Cup, will no doubt be finding ways to do that, but the Springboks centres (Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende) will know that they will have to control the midfield. A contest to look forward to.

Selecting Damian Willemse ahead of Wille le Roux in the run-on side at fullback is a calculated risk, with Le Roux the recognised general of the backs, but Willemse is the stronger man to keep those big Scots flyers from crossing the line.

In the battle of the tight fives, the Springboks clearly have the upper-hand (as they do against any of the World Cup teams) but do not expect the Scottish scrum to collapse. There is no doubt, however, that the front row of Kitshoff, Marx and Malherbe must strike terror into the hearts of all but the bravest front rowers.

After all the drama about the 7-1 bench selection against the All Blacks two weeks ago, the selectors have gone with two backs on the bench, making room for Grant Williams to cover for Faf de Klerk.

This is probably the best team the Boks can field.

As Cheslin Kolbe said: "We are treating this match as if it was a final."

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche. 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Willie le Roux.