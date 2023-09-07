South Africa: Thousands Dwell in Joburg's Hijacked Fire Station

analysis

SAVE OUR CITY: Everson Luhanga has to jump over rotten trash to get into Joburg's abandoned fire station.

A giant fire station that was once an emergency service for downtown Johannesburg is now illegally occupied by thousands of residents.

While the government has declared war against those who have hijacked the buildings in the city, their own buildings have been taken over by people who are not supposed to be there.

At the fire station along Kruis Street in Joburg's inner city, a sea of sewage is the first thing one notices as a sign of the decay of the building.

Over 4,000 people have illegally occupied the triple-storey fire station. Some have even erected shacks inside the structure.

When Scrolla.Africa visited the building, residents' washing was left hanging on the balconies of all floors.

Residents were seen hanging up their laundry, walking in a zig-zag as they tried to avoid the sea of stinking sewage.

People have occupied the building for different purposes. Some are using the spaces to do business while others live here.

The majority of those who spoke to our team say they are paying rent to the bosses every month.

The place has illegally-connected water and electricity. Some used the fire hydrant to access water.

At the end of every month a group of men goes around collecting rent, ranging from R1,500 to as much as R5,000. It is a booming business for a syndicate of criminals - and most are said to be officials from the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bhekizizwe Mahlangu told Scrolla.Africa that he has been staying at this old fire station for over three years.

"I had nowhere to stay. My friend told me about this place and I came to check if there were spaces available. I found one and I am staying with my family here," said Bhekizizwe.

He said there are people who collect rent from them. Each storey has a leader who addresses them.

Nadia Mthethwa, who runs a carpentry business making chairs, said she pays R4,000 every month.

"I have employed seven people who help me run my business. I don't stay here. I use the place for business only," she said.

When Scrolla.Africa visited the workshop, some men were busy drilling and cutting planks, and others were covering the well-made chairs.

Khethiwe Mkhize said when the fire department left the building three years ago, they locked the gates. Later, a group of men came and broke the locks and gained access. They then claimed to have taken ownership of the place.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the officials left the building because it was deemed unsafe for the staff working there.

"The members who were working at the central fire station were taken to other stations in the city where they continued working," he said.

Mulaudzi confirmed that he is aware that the building has been illegally occupied by people.

However, he stressed that EMS doesn't manage buildings.

"The building in question belongs to Johannesburg Property Company and not to the EMS," said Mulaudzi.