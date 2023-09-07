Kenya: Atwoli Lauds President Ruto for Successful Execution of Climate Summit

Nairobi — Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has commended President William Ruto for his "planning and successful execution" of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, which concluded on Wednesday.

Atwoli, who has previously been a vocal critic of President Ruto, expressed his approval of the Head of State's efforts to position Nairobi as a "multilateral capital of Africa."

"Having been going to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend many sessions of ILO for nearly three decades now, I am proud of the transformative work by the President in redefining and repositioning Nairobi's place in Africa," Atwoli said.

The three-day Summit took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi and attracted participation from more than 10 Heads of State and a multitude of delegates.

The outspoken workers' representative emphasized the historical significance of the Summit's declaration in addressing climate change issues in the region.

"The African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action will equally be etched in the annals of history," Atwoli said.

One key aspect of the declaration, announced after the Summit, called for decarbonization and the establishment of a just multilateral finance framework to address the escalating costs and impacts of climate change, particularly in Africa.

The Summit's overarching theme was centered on delivering climate-positive growth and financial solutions for Africa and the global community.

It also encompassed discussions on Africa's assessments and contributions, the necessity for global levies and funding mechanisms, collaborative partnerships, and roles, as well as commitments and pledges.

Furthermore, the Summit served as a platform for regional leaders to shape, inform, and influence commitments, ultimately leading to the formulation of the Nairobi Declaration.