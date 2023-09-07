South Africa: Springboks Name Formidable Squad for Rugby World Cup Clash Against Scotland

The Springbok technical team selected a strong side for the crucial clash on Sunday against Scotland in the Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks, who are determined to begin their Rugby World Cup 2023 on a winning note, have named a squad brimming with experience for a tricky opening encounter against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday evening.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, whose team is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the tournament, has named the likes of Steven Kitshoff, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jesse Kriel in his squad.

Siya Kolisi will captain the team after making a miraculous recovery from a knee injury in the lead-up to the World Cup. Manie Libbok has been trusted with the No 10 shirt in the absence of experienced flyhalves such as Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies.

Charismatic scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will win his 50th Test cap, while the experienced Duane Vermeulen will start from the bench.

Utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn were not considered for selection due to hamstring and knee niggles, respectively.

On the replacements' bench, Nienaber opted for a six-two split in favour of the forwards, with Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden and Vermeulen named as the impact forwards. Grant Williams and Willie le Roux provide backline cover.

"We are pleased with...