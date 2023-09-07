Kenya: JKIA, Among for Kenyan Airports, to Get Level 2 Carbon Accreditation in ACA Program

6 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Four Kenyan airports under the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) have received level 2 carbon accreditation from the Airport Council International (ACI) under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program.

They include the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi), Moi International Airport (Mombasa), Kisumu International Airport (Kisumu), and Eldoret International Airport (Eldoret).

The ACA Program is a global carbon management program for airports that offers an impartial evaluation of airport carbon management efforts.

It consists of six progressive levels of certification: mapping, reduction, optimization, neutrality, transformation, and transition, each requiring strict adherence to environmental performance metrics.

Now, there are 10 accredited airports in seven countries in Africa at level 2, 'Reduction', representing 20.6 percent of African air passenger traffic.

"Our Level 2 'Reduction' accreditation is not merely an accolade; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility; This laudable achievement underscores our role as a responsible environmental steward in the region," KAA Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye said.

"We're deeply committed to working alongside our various airport partners, from airlines to ground handling companies, and service providers, to explore additional ways to mitigate carbon emissions at our facilities," Ogoye added.

"In doing so, we are not only fulfilling our duty to present generations but also laying a foundation for sustainable operations for the future."

Kenya's main airports became the first in East and Central Africa to join the ACA initiative, committing to reduce their carbon emissions.

2021 was when the four KAA-managed airports joined the ACA as part of its focus on environmental protection.

