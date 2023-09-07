Kenya: 'Homeless' Mwamba RFC Eye Return to Nairobi Railways Fortress

Nairobi — Mwamba RFC's Director of Rugby Fahad Adil remains hopeful that the club will once again host matches at the Nairobi Railways Grounds after almost nine years without a home venue.

Adil said the club will soon seek audience with Nairobi Governor Johnstone Sakaja on the way forward.

"The last time Mwamba held a tournament there was in 2014. We would have loved to be hosting this event (Kabeberi Sevens) there but as you have heard Governor Sakaja in a recent media interview he said he is looking at handing the ground back to us...of course after a few renovations so hopefully that is something we would love to take up with him. Obviously, he knows the challenges we have faced and hopefully, we will be playing matches again at the Railways Grounds," Adil said.

Kulabu were forced to seek an alternative venue in 2014 following the construction of the Greenpark Bus Terminus, which resulted in the demolition of their Nairobi Railways home turf.

The 1983 Kenya Cup champions have been going through their paces at the Public Service Club in Nairobi.

"About the timeline, (when to return to Nairobi Railways Grounds), I cannot really tell you when but we will be seeking a meeting with the Governor. We have been training at the Public Service Club for the past one year...that is basically our home for the moment," Adil said.

Mwamba are set to host the 33rd edition of the George Kabeberi Memorial Sevens this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds -- home of their archrivals Kenya Harlequin.

The three-day tournament is the grand finale for this year's National Sevens Circuit (NSC), which has thus far been held in Kisumu (Dala Sevens), Mombasa (Driftwood Sevens), Nakuru (Prinsloo Sevens), Nairobi (Christie Sevens) and Eldoret (Tisap Sevens).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kulabu will be looking to finish strongly on home turf following their impressive showing in Eldoret where they finished third after a 12-7 victory over defending champions Menengai Oilers.

Reflecting on that performance, club president George Mbai described it as evidence that Kulabu are on their way to reclaiming their place at the apex of Kenyan rugby.

"It speaks volumes about the nature of rugby development that Nondies are able to go to a tournament and by sticking to their structures, win a tournament. Same thing with Mwamba...probably just unlucky. Before Eldoret, Mwamba was the most consistent team in the circuit...finishing fifth in all the other tournaments," Mbai said.

He added: "Over the years we have realised that development is something we cannot avoid. So yes, Mwamba have accepted we are going through that cycle and just as I said before, we are still helping Kenya Rugby develop."

Mwamba are in Pool C where they will square off against current NSC leaders Kabras Sugar, Masinde Muliro University and Daystar Falcons.

The sugar millers lead the NSC log with 92 points, one ahead of second-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as Kulabu lie fifth with 69 points.