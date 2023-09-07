Angola: President's Aide Calls for Strict Implementation of Simplifica

Benguela — The Secretary of the President of the Republic for State Reform Pedro Fiete Raimundo urged civil servants in coastal Benguela province on Tuesday for strict compliance with the measures of the Simplifica programme.

Simplifica aims to improve the provision of public services to citizens and companies to favour the digital principle in relations between the administration and the private individual and do away with the vicious cycle of corruption in public services.

The programme was set up to speed up service and ensure access to public services. And the measures approved by the Executive under this programme were presented to members of the government and Benguela society.

As part of the simplification process, a number of public administration acts have been amended, including their requirements, procedures, measures and the main people responsible.

Simplification programme cover, among other services, vehicle registration certificate, passport, procedure for obtaining a visa, granting land rights, driving licence, identity card.

According to Pedro Fiete Raimundo, these measures have been approved and are already in force.

Pedro Fiete Raimundo said that the success of the programme depends on public officials fully complying with its measures.

According to him, it is the mission of all public bodies to work towards ending the long queues at administrations or public service points.

He also said that in a context of economic liberalism, the state must have the means to intervene in order to promote private entrepreneurial initiatives and improve the business environment. CRB/DAN/NIC