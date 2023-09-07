Angola: President Witnesses Sugarcane Cutting At Biocom

Malanje — Angolan head of State João Lourenço witnessed Wednesday (06) the cutting, conservation and collection of sugar cane at Biocom, as part of his visit to the north-east province of Malanje.

Biocom is the first Angolan company to produce and sell sugar, ethanol and electricity from biomass. It contributes to the creation and maintenance of more than three thousand direct jobs. Ninety-eight percent of its staff are national.

Accompanied by State Ministers, ministers and the provincial governor, the Statesman observed the collection of sugar cane, the packaging of sugar and assessed the functionality of the factory's laboratory.

The Holder of the Executive Branch previously watched a video that portrays the different phases of production at Biocom.

Uirá Ribeiro, general director, thanked the Head of State "for the support and commitment to increasing the importance of the company and reinforcing the contribution to the increase in national production and the economic diversification of the country".

This year, 2023, the company celebrates its 10th harvest. The general director of Biocom considers this an important milestone for the country.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rui Mingueis, hopes that the level of production at Biocom will increase more and more, with the commitment to incorporate more agents into the production system, especially the communities that live in the vicinity of the project.

Memorandum with Credit Guarantee Fund

Biocom signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Credit Guarantee Fund, aimed at promotion of sugarcane production among peasant cooperatives.

The credit guarantee issuance provides for financing up to 50 percent of the capitalisation of the Credit Guarantee Fund, valued at 50 billion kwanzas.

The parties believe that this agreement will enable conditions to promote national production.

Biocom has an installed capacity to produce 2.2 million tons of sugar cane in an area of 40 thousand hectares, 250, 000 tons of white crystal sugar, 37 thousand cubic meters of neutral alcohol and to supply the country with an additional 136 thousand megawatts of clean renewable electrical energy.

Located in the Agro-industrial Complex of Capanda, Biocom began production in June 2014.

Biocom's sugar production is designed for the domestic market. Electricity production has as its client the National Electricity Transmission Network (RNT) and ethanol is supplied to the beverage and cleaning products industries.

The company is currently secured by more than 3, 400 workers, mostly from the province of Malanje. DC/AL/ADR/TED/NIC