Kenya: Inspired By Victor Wanyama, Sharks Stars' Rookie Wilson Hopes to Be the Best

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks youngster Stanley Wilson wants to become the best midfielder for Kenya, inspired by former captain Victor Wanyama and his ex-footballer dad Jack Omondi.

The 17-year-old was handed his first ever call up to the national team Harambee Stars by head coach Engin Firat after impressing during Kariobangi Sharks' first two matches of the season

"I was informed about him by my assistant coach William Muluya when he saw him in school. We monitored him and he told me about the extra ordinary talent that he saw. It is a totally different world from school to the Premier League but I was surprised he adapted so well and I saw this when he played against Kenya Police FC," said Stars head coach Firat.

He added; "We saw this opportunity to bring him and let him make the first steps to his future."

Wilson was signed by Sharks at the start of the season from second division side Darajani Gogo, who had snapped him from Gor Mahia Youth for the second leg.

It his performances at Darajani that convinced Sharks to sign him and he has now made his first step into the national team.

"It is a dream come true for me. I am delighted to be here and it is down to hard work that I have reached here. I just want to keep working. It is all about putting in the work and sacrifice. I know I can get up there and become the best," Wilson said.

He added; "I honestly didn't see this (call up) coming but for me it is a golden opportunity that has come very soon in my career and I think I deserve it."

Though he didn't make the cut in the squad that travelled to Qatar, Wilson hopes he is going to become a regular figure in future national team call-ups and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Wanyama, as well as dad Omondi.

"They inspire me a lot and I would love to follow in their paths," he added.