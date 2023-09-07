Rwanda: Officials From 68 Public Entities Summoned By Public Accounts Committee

6 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

High-ranking officials, chief budget managers and staff members from 68 public institutions are expected to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General's report in the fiscal year ended June 30.

PAC hearings commenced on Wednesday, September 6. Among those to appear also include heads of institutions, projects, districts, and ministries.

The exercise, according to a statement shared by Parliament, will take place from September 6 and last for 19 days. Sessions will be held in the PAC room at the Parliamentary precincts.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) will be the first public institution to appear before the PAC, to respond to the lawmakers on cases of mismanagement of public funds raised by the Auditor General's report.

Ordinarily, the hearings follow MPs visits to the projects and institutions mentioned in the report in order to determine if any changes had been made since the release of the report.

In the case of RHA, the Auditor General's reported various operational problems, including construction works executed without regular supervision.

"As highlighted in the previous report, the audit still noted that RHA management had signed five (5) contracts amounting to Rwf11.68 billion to implement different construction projects without hiring independent supervising firms. This contravenes section 34 of circular No 010/2012-117/RPPA of 10 April 2012 of RPPA, which requires hiring an independent supervising firm for all works that are above Rwf50million," reads part of the Auditor General's report.

Other issues highlighted include the stalled renovation works of Huye Stadium, a contract that has since been extended four times to October 15, increasing the sum to Rwf17.99 billion.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.