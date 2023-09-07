Africa Must Move Fast in Adopting Medical Technologies - Nsanzimana

6 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Health minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana said that Africa must move faster in adopting cutting-edge technologies in healthcare including use of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and telemedicine in health facilities.

He was speaking during the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) meeting that is taking place in Kigali, an event that is bringing together medical and dental regulatory authorities in Africa to discuss challenges facing the healthcare profession on the continent.

Nsanzimana challenged the medics to think about how to be part of the run for innovation and digital capabilities that are coming to improve healthcare, among which is robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and telemedicine.

"Modern medicine based on technology that is evolving quickly should be embraced quickly," he said.

Guido Gasana, the Chairman of Rwanda Medical and Dental Association, noted that the health ministry is always encouraging the use of technology in the country's healthcare sector, though the journey is still long.

"There are various programs that are available (for promoting the use of technology in healthcare). For example, there is an institution in Masaka which will be teaching medics to use technology to perform surgeries. I think such will play a role in the use of technology in healthcare," he said.

The world is continuing to witness new technologies in the world of medicine, among which are mRNA technologies, the use of virtual reality in diagnosis processes, and AI in detecting diseases early.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.