Africa Must Move Fast in Adopting Medical Technologies - Nsanzimana

Health minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana said that Africa must move faster in adopting cutting-edge technologies in healthcare including use of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and telemedicine in health facilities.

He was speaking during the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) meeting that is taking place in Kigali, an event that is bringing together medical and dental regulatory authorities in Africa to discuss challenges facing the healthcare profession on the continent.

Nsanzimana challenged the medics to think about how to be part of the run for innovation and digital capabilities that are coming to improve healthcare, among which is robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and telemedicine.

"Modern medicine based on technology that is evolving quickly should be embraced quickly," he said.

Guido Gasana, the Chairman of Rwanda Medical and Dental Association, noted that the health ministry is always encouraging the use of technology in the country's healthcare sector, though the journey is still long.

"There are various programs that are available (for promoting the use of technology in healthcare). For example, there is an institution in Masaka which will be teaching medics to use technology to perform surgeries. I think such will play a role in the use of technology in healthcare," he said.

The world is continuing to witness new technologies in the world of medicine, among which are mRNA technologies, the use of virtual reality in diagnosis processes, and AI in detecting diseases early.