Zimbabwe: ANC's Mbalula Undermining Zimbabwe's Stability and Democracy - Says Opposition

7 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said South Africa's ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's conduct undermines Zimbabwe's stability and democracy after the latter dismissed suggestions of an election rerun.

Mbalula also forced the OR Tambo School of Leadership to cancel a public lecture set to be addressed by Zimbabwean academic and government critic Ibbo Mandaza on the state of democracy in the SADC region, a reflection on the national elections in Zimbabwe.

In a statement opposition spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Mbalula's actions were violating principles of democracy.

"We note with grave concern Mr. Mbalula's bizarre biases and proactive involvement in the ZANU PF political process.

"We urge Mr. Mbalula to put back his diplomatic jacket and abstain from doing the bidding for ZANU PF in trying to reverse or undermine the SADC damning report on Zimbabwe's sham election.

"Mr. Mbalula's conduct is in violation of the values and principles of democracy, pan- Africanism, and Ubuntu. We still believe that South Africa must play a key role in resolving the Zimbabwean stalemate, and Mr. Mbalula's conduct undermines this imperative," Mkwananzi said.

He added the CCC will soon be writing formally to the ANC to remonstrate the issue and reiterated that Zimbabwe needs a fresh election.

"It is our considered view that Zimbabwe needs to conduct a fresh, free, and fair election underwritten by SADC and AU as the only route towards political stabilization and legitimacy.

"We will soon be writing formally to the ANC to remonstrate on this issue," he said.

The CCC says South Africa stands to benefit more from a stable Zimbabwe as its economy will be relieved once the country has a sound political and economic atmosphere.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.