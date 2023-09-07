Zimbabwe: Late Cricket Legend Streak Cremated, Memorial Service Set for Friday

THE late Zimbabwe Cricket legend, Heath Streak, who passed away Sunday morning has been cremated, as per his wishes.

The Streaks' family spokesperson and long-time friend, John Rennie confirmed the developments ahead of a memorial service to be held in honour of the cricket legend on Friday.

"I can confirm that Heath Streak has been cremated as per his wish and there will be a memorial service in Bulawayo on Friday," said Rennie, who also played alongside Streak in the Zimbabwe national team.

Rennie also revealed that a memorial service is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo.

Streak succumbed to colon and liver cancer on Sunday morning. He was 49.

The Bulawayo-born all-rounder represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, 189 One Day Internationals, 175 First Class, 309 List A and 23 T20 games, having made his senior team debut in 1993.

After his retirement as a player, Streak turned to coaching and later became the national team bowling coach and then the head coach until he left in 2018.

He also served as bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team in addition to stints with several teams around the world.

Streak is survived by his wife, Nadine, and four children.

Meanwhile tributes continue to pour in for Streak since his passing on with cricket legends, current players, administrators and sports teams all paying their last respects.

Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh who retired due to cancer said: "Really sad news of the passing away of Zimbabwe's legendary cricketer, Heath Streak. Having fought my own battle with cancer, I know the strength it takes. He was one of the nicest guys I encountered along my journey and an even stronger human being. My prayers for the strength of his family and loved ones," wrote Singh on his social media handle.

South Africa-based former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa, who now works as a world renowned cricket commentator also paid a glowing tribute to his former teammate.

"Sad news first is to say condolences to Nadine and the rest of the family. A good guy is what I would say, a guy who made you feel good, absolutely everybody he met felt good. Essentially he was the life in the room. He was a good a cricketer when we were nine or 10 years old and it kind of followed that all the way through to international cricket," said Mbangwa.

The England Cricket team showed great empathy and respect by wearing black armbands during their T20I series against New Zealand which ended on Tuesday.

Zimbabwean football giants Highlanders also paid tribute to the late Streak with their chairman Johnfat Sibanda, the club describing him as a gentle giant whose legacy will be cherished forever.

"The Highlanders Football Club family would like to take this opportunity to convey its heartfelt condolences to the Streak family following the demise of a cricket legend and club benefactor, Heath Streak who took his last breath on Sunday.

"Heath, who won many hearts through his amazing talent, first as a player and later on as a coach, leaves behind a very rich legacy that deserves a special place in the Zimbabwean sporting ecosystem. The club shall always remember Heath for his unwavering love and support for the club, which he demonstrated by being always available every time the club reached out to him for help.

"As sad as the loss is, we shall not forget to celebrate the life of the gentle giant for it was well lived and he leaves behind a rich legacy that shall be cherished forever by generations to come. We say Rest in Peace, Hamba kahle Streaky," read the statement from Sibanda.