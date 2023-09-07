Kenya: Caroline Saroni Appointed to Handle Kenya's Exports

7 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Caroline Saroni as the Head of the Secretariat of the National Trade Negotiations Council (NTNC) under the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI).

Saroni will now oversee the country's bilateral, regional, and multilateral trade talks.

NTNC, which was unveiled in 2017, was mandated to handle the East African Community-European Union Economic Partnerships Agreement and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

"In line with the Government agenda to increase the share of exports to GDP from 10% currently to 25% by 2025 and 30% by 2030, the Cabinet in December 2022 approved the operationalization of the National Trade Negotiations Council to coordinate the trade negotiations mandate in pursuit of our export-led economic agenda," MITI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Public Service Commission has appointed Ms Caroline Saroni as the Head of the Secretariat, National Trade Negotiations Council, under the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI)," it added.

With over 17 years of experience, Saroni is an advocate for the High Court of Kenya.

She is also an immediate former chairperson of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

"Caroline has extensive experience in International Trade and Investment Law, has lectured at Kenyatta University School of Law since 2009, and has consulted for many international organisations in trade and investments law," added the ministry.

"She has vast experience in public governance and has served as a board member of the Tobacco Control Board and the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis."

Moreover, she is an alumna of the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and the McCabbe Centre for Law and Cancer (Australia).

