Africa: FIFA Club World Cup - Al Ahly Await Their Opponent

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 has set up an intriguing start for African champions Al Ahly.

The Egyptian giants, who qualified by winning the CAF Champions League, will face either Auckland City of New Zealand or Saudi hosts Al Ittihad in the second round.

Victory for Al Ahly would pit them against South American representatives as they will take on the eventual winners of the Libertadores Cup in the semi-finals.

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure, a former winner of the tournament with Barcelona in 2009, assisted with Tuesday's draw in Jeddah.

This will be Al Ahly's eighth appearance in the global club competition. A competition that the Egyptians have done well in, having won the bronze medal on three occasions.

As well as Al Ahly, African talent will be on show throughout the tournament.

Morocco's Abderrazak Hamed-Allah, the Egyptian duo of Ahmed Hegazy and Nour El Bahar will take to the field with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

They will play against Auckland City FC, which possesses exciting African talent in the form of Deandre Vollenhoven of South Africa and Mohamed Awad of Somalia.