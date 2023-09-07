Africa: Ambitious Singida Fountain Gate Bolster Technical Team Ahead of Continental Quest

Tanzania's Singida Fountain Gate Football Club are on a serious quest to establish themselves in the Tanzanian Premier League and the continent.

The Singida-based club, which was founded 10 years ago have recently acquired the services of German tactician Ernst Middendorp to help guide the side to greener pastures following the departure of Hans van der Pluijm.

In their maiden season in the Tanzanian Premier League last season, Singida finished an impressive fourth position, a feat that sees them qualify for this year's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup where they are through to the second phase of the preliminary round after overcoming JKU of Zanzibar to set up a meeting with Future FC of Egypt.

In Middendorp, the Tanzanians have acquired the services of a coach with a wealth of experience, having coached a number of clubs, both in Europe and Africa, including South African giants Kaizer Chiefs where they fell short to clinching the title in the 2019/20 season.

The German mentor has also roped in the services of coach Thabo Senong as his assistant, who is no stranger to African football.

The 42-year-old, who is one of South Africa's most highly rated coaches, having led the South African U-20 side to two COSAFA Cup titles, two TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and two FIFA U-20 World Cups.

Senong was also assistant coach to Ephraim Mashaba and Stuart Baxter at Bafana Bafana.

In addition to Senong, Middendorp will be joined by Biokineticist Kelvin Ndlomo who has previously worked with Bafana Bafana along with the services of goalkeeper coach, Thembalethu Moses who is no stranger to Tanzanian football, having spent a season with Simba SC.

The four jetted off to Tanzania on Monday morning and will have to hit the ground running in both the Tanzanian Premier League as well as the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.