Kenya: DR Congo Lifts Visa Requirement on Kenyan Citizens in Reciprocal Move

Nairobi — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has lifted visa restrictions on Kenyans travelling to the Central Africa state.

DRC's Ministry of Interior, Security and customary Affairs made the announcement Wednesday through a circular note addressed to all airline managers.

"The Directorate General of Migration informs you that from September 1, 2023, nationals of the Republic of Kenya are exempt from entry visas to the Democratic Republic of Congo," read the note signed by Roland Kashwantale Chihoza, DRC's Head of the Directorate General of Migration (DGM),

DRC made the move five days after Kenya removed visa requirements for its citizens.

DR Congo national passport holders can travel to Kenya without needing a visa.

Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget said that the waiver is in compliance with "the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member states."

President William Ruto had on July 2023 also issued a directive to that effect following DRC's admission to EAC in April 2022.

"The government has removed DRC from Category 2 to Category 1 of the visa regulations," Cheluget said.

The implementation of the directive was sent to all regional heads, all missions abroad, and all Officers in charge of border points.

In April 2022, the DR Congo officially joined the EAC as its seventh member, with the signing of the Treaty of Accession at State House, Nairobi, with then EAC Chair and Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move followed DRC's fulfillment of the conditions outlined in Articles 3 and 4 of the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC.

By waiving visa requirements, Kenya aims to facilitate smoother and more cost-effective trade and travel between the two nations, benefiting businesses and citizens across the region.